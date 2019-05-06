Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make Their Met Gala Couple Debut in Coordinating Looks

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have made things official (they got married in December), but now they’ve made it Met Gala official, hitting the Costume Institute Gala’s famed steps for the first time together.

The singer, 26, glowed in a Yves Saint Laurent sequin striped dress and sheer black Swiss dot patterned leggings. With attention to detail, she completed her formal ensemble with jewelry by Loree Rodkin that featured an emerald and diamond bracelet that sparkled on the carpet. The actor, 29, showed off his sleek fashion sense looking dapper in head-to-toe black that perfectly matched his wife’s outfit.

Yesterday, Cyrus hinted and confirmed on her Instagram story that the French luxury fashion house (and her close friend, YSL’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello) would be designing her extravagant Met Ball get-up.

The duo has been making the red carpet rounds recently – they just stepped out in coordinating, high-fashion outfits at the Avengers: Endgame premiere. Cyrus wore a sleeveless, velvet, custom-made Yves Saint Laurent dress with Hemsworth by her side in a black suit and open-collared shirt.

After meeting nearly a decade ago on the set of The Last Song, the famous couple finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee, in December 2018. For her big day, Cyrus wore an ivory silk satin corseted draped gown by designer Vivienne Westwood. On the other hand, Hemsworth opted for a more casual look for their nuptials and wore Vans with his classic suit.

The newlyweds confirmed their marriage in a few touching Instagram posts.

The pair have shared many ups and down before making it down the aisle. They broke off their engagement for a time and endured losing their Malibu home to the California wildfires – an event that sources say sped up their wedding, even though they were confident in their relationship status regardless.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that they both knew they were meant to end up together. “Miley and Liam’s relationship has evolved so beautifully over the past few years. She adores his sense of loyalty, adventure and independence,” says the source. “Now her best friend is also her husband. Miley is so happy.”