Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are Look-a-Likes in Leather at the Met Gala

The Olsen sisters have been a reliable presence on the Met Gala red carpet ever since their first appearance at the event in 2005, and Monday night was no different.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen continued their reign as Met Gala fashion icons as they stepped out at the star-studded event in eye-catching designs. The sisters wore coordinating vintage Chanel Couture leather looks featuring gold hardware. Ashley went for a long coat dress worn over knee-high snakeskin boots, while Mary Kate style a retro jacket with a floor-skimming skirt.

They even had matching glam. Their longtime stylist Mark Townsend styled their hair in textured center-parted waves while makeup artist Ana Marie Rizzieri created a smoky, heavily-lined eye look on the sisters.

RELATED VIDEO: Stars Who Debuted Their Relationships on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Though Mary-Kate and Ashley seldom make red carpet appearances as a pair, the fashion designer sisters surprised fans weeks before the Met Gala at an outing for the Youth America Grand Prix’s 20th Anniversary Gala in N.Y.C. The sisters kept things simple and matched in black attire, with their blonde locks worn down in soft waves with middle parts.

Image zoom Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Mary-Kate opted for an ankle-length, button-down, black coat with a slight bell sleeve, and paired the look with a matching black, snake-skin purse. She also added a pair of pointy-toed red heels and a gold anklet for a pop of color.

RELATED: Met Gala Flashback! We Pick the Most Memorable Dresses From Every Angle

Meanwhile, Ashley rocked a long, black blazer with matching baggy dress pants. She also accessorized the look with a long, gold, beaded necklace and a black clutch

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE’s Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion’s biggest night.

At last year’s Met Gala, the sisters dressed in looks that nodded to the theme of the evening: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Image zoom Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

To no one’s surprise, Mary-Kate went for an all-black look: an off-the-shoulder wrap dress with flouncy sleeves. Ashley opted for a more colorful look, with a red, gold and black striped caftan.

As for their jewelry, both wore Stephen Russell; Ashley wore a mother-of-pearl headpiece that she paired with a beaded pendant, while Mary-Kate donned a breastplate made of similarly iridescent material, plus golden chandelier earrings.

But in 2017, the sisters diverted from their usual black, simplistic looks and arrived at the Comme des Garçons-themed event dressed wearing heavily-embellished lace.

Mary-Kate sported a sheer beige long-sleeved gown over black bloomers, which she teamed with dangling earrings and a beaded necklace, while Ashley wore an off-white lace dress with an embroidered, feather-embellished jacket.

As for their glam, hairstylist Mark Townsend utilized their natural, wavy texture when styling Mary-Kate and Ashley’s hair. Mary-Kate told Townsend to think “modern gypsy” when coming up with inspiration for her look.

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty

“She had the most clear vision. I literally pulled pictures of paintings of gypsies and would send them her, and she’d be like, ‘Yup, on the same page.’ She had several different options for hair embellishments. The chain that she found was so perfect — it’s an antique,” Townsend told PEOPLE.

For Ashley’s Victorian-inspired look, her strands were air-dryed — and Townsend didn’t use a single heat styler to create her look. “She has amazing natural texture, so as soon as she came down with her hair still damp, and she knows to just not touch it,” he said. “It dried almost too good, so I roughed it up with a bit of dry shampoo, and she likes a tiny bit of flyaways, so she went back and scrunched it with her hand.”