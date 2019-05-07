Kendall and Kylie Jenner turned heads in their showstopping feathered Versace gowns at Monday night’s 2019 Met Gala, but one person thought they looked a little familiar.

Marlon Wayans, who starred in the 2004 comedy White Chicks, shared on Instagram that he thought the sisters’ looks were worthy of a sequel.

“White chicks 2… it writes itself,” he wrote, captioning a photo of the Jenners next to a snap from the movie where Wayans and his brother’s characters dress up in drag for a runway show. The characters wear similar over-the-top bright orange and purple outfits — complete with the supermodel poses that Kylie and Kendall have perfected.

For the gala, Kendall, 23, wore a bright orange, feathered gown, accessorizing with Tiffany & Co. jewels, while Kylie, 21, stunned in head-to-toe lilac thanks to her see-through, mermaid-esque dress, fur stole and perfectly purple wig.

White Chicks wasn’t the only thing the Jenner sisters reminded fans of.

On her Instagram Story, Kendall shared a photo of the evil twin sisters from the 2004 movie Ella Enchanted (which starred Anne Hathaway) and the step-sisters from the Disney’s animated Cinderella.

“Kylie and Kendall rolling up to ruin Anne Hathaway’s night,” one user wrote on Twitter. Another added, “Kendall and Kylie look like Disney Villians and I’m living for it.

“We kinda decided to go for it. Kylie and I worked on it and we came up with a fun vibe with Donatella [Versace],” Kendall told E! of their looks. “My dress has a lot of feathers at the bottom, so I almost tripped myself but, yeah. I saw pictures, she’s a rock star and I love her. She’s amazing.”

Added Kylie: “I can’t breathe a little bit, but I feel good.”

Their sister Kim Kardashian West, brother-in-law Kanye West and mom Kris Jenner (rocking a blonde bob, per Kylie’s suggestion) also ruled the red carpet.

The family’s looks were a nod to the 2019 gala’s theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, “Notes on Camp,” which describes camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

Kylie appeared to hint at what her Met Gala look would be hours before the event when she tweeted a quote from Sontag’s essay: “‘The hallmark of Camp is the spirit of extravagance. Camp is a woman walking around in a dress made of three million feathers.’ #MET.”