Lady Gaga was born to be camp!

The Oscar-winning singer made her grand return to the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala after taking a brief hiatus following her awards season run, where she cleaned up at all the major shows for her role as Ally in A Star Is Born. And it’s safe to say that Lady Gaga was reborn as pop icon Lady Gaga, pulling out all the fashion stops as she honored the theme of this year’s Met exhibition, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

The concept of camp is defined in Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay Notes on Camp as “the spirit of extravagance.” In 2019 speak, it’s basically the art of being extra.



And Lady Gaga knows all about extra. She made her grand return to the Met red carpet after a two year hiatus wearing a voluminous hot pink caped gown featuring a mega-long train that cascaded down the Met steps. But it’s all about what was underneath the cape.

The star, in true dramatic fashion, took off the first layer of her ensemble to reveal another black couture gown underneath. Like a Russian doll, she continued to take off layers of her look, to show off more creations, designed by her close friend Brandon Maxwell, who was one of her original stylists at Haus of Gaga before he left to start his own eponymous line.

She teamed the look with doll-like makeup, mega gold eyelashes and a hot-pink bow in her hair.

Gaga appeared to have her own MET-amorphosis, with each look paying homage to a different phase in her career. The hair bows are very reminiscent of her “Poker Face”/”Just Dance” era.

Under the pink cape, was a timeless black strapless gown, that gaga accessorized with an umbrella for an added effect.

She then revealed a very ’90s-esque, Barbie-inspired hot pink column gown, before stripping it all off for a sexy lingerie moment.

Gaga, who is one of the 2019 co-chairs alongside Serena Williams, wore Marc Jacobs leading up to her big Met return. (She last attended fashion prom in 2016.)

On her plane ride over she wore a very ’90s lemon-print dress teamed with a plaid flannel tied around her waist and black Dr. Marten’s boots.

“Met Gala here we come. Destination “Camp,” so excited to co-chair Anna’s event. #MetGala #MarcJacobs #(and I didn’t shave my legs for 4 days which really completes the look) #ZoomIn #ladygaga #fashion thank you @sarahtannomakeup for the jacob’s shwag,” she captioned the photo.

For Vogue’s pre-Met party, Gaga wore a look from Jacobs’ fall 2019 show. She paired her short, striped, tiered tulle confection with a very campy “baby” bag that could probably only fit a lipstick and oversize black fascinator. And she returned to her old school footwear game in a pair of sky-high, lace-up black platforms.

Gaga has been one of Jacobs’ fashion muses since early on in her career. In February 2016, she walked the runway at the designer’s Fall 2016 show in New York City.

The last time Gaga attended the Met Ball, however she wore a pantsless look from Versace.

For the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology-themed Met Gala red carpet in 2016, Gaga teamed a sparkly purple rubber Atelier Versace halter bra, matching high-waisted corset shorts and a studded gunmetal jacket with Wolford fishnet stockings and sky-high platforms. And the performer told reporters on the carpet that she felt “comfortable” in her outfit.

And as for Gaga’s history with dangerously high heels, she’s had plenty of practice, from performances on stage to the Met Steps. She, did of course, famously walk in over 6-inch platforms at the Marc Jacobs fashion show back in February — and totally nailed it.