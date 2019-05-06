Lady Gaga Steps Out for the Pre-Met Gala Party in Voluminous Striped Mini Dress

Met Gala Monday is officially here! But leave it to Lady Gaga to kick off this year’s “Camp” theme with a bang ahead of fashion’s biggest night.

On Sunday evening, the mother monster of campy fashion was snapped while stepping out to the pre-Met Gala dinner party wearing a bold, voluminously tiered mini dress from Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2019 runway collection.

The “A Star Is Born” actress accessorized her dramatic look with a tall, royal-style fascinator, black combat boot heels — similar to the ones she donned on the iconic steps at the 2016 Met Gala — and a dainty, mini bag that you may or may not be able to fit a lipstick in.

For this year’s annual Met Gala event, Gaga will serve as co-host along with former One Director member, Harry Styles, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele and tennis star Serena Williams.

The Oscar-winning singer shared her pre-Met look with her 35.4 million Instagram followers and captioned the series of photos, “Met Gala countdown” with the champagne bottle emoji.

Prior to debuting her dinner look on Sunday, the star shared a photo of her journey to New York for the first Monday in May celebration.

On Friday, Gaga posted a photo of herself in her private jet and expressed her anticipation for being one of this year’s gala hosts and said, “Met Gala here we come. Destination ‘Camp,’ so excited to co-chair Anna’s event. #MetGala#MarcJacobs.”

The star then gave a little insight into her Monday evening look adding, “and I didn’t shave my legs for 4 days which really completes the look.”

When songstress finally arrived in the Big Apple, she took to Instagram once again to share a photo of herself from the grand balcony of her apartment and wrote, “Back in the New York Groove.”

Designer Jacobs also showed his excitement for Gaga with his own Instagram post dedicated to the singer’s look. Jacobs captioned his photo, “It’s (pre) SHOW TIME! And, who better to kick things off than the Lady herself. Here tonite @ladygaga wearing Look #34 RUNWAY 2.13.18 MARC JACOBS and Make up @sarahtannomakeup using @marcjacobsbeauty.”

In addition to Gaga, several other celebs who are sure to make red carpet appearances at Monday night’s gala, also attended the Pre-Met Gala dinner on Sunday night.

Co-host Styles was snapped in a wine-colored, velvet blazer as he walked in the rain to the evening event, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk, “Ugly Dolls” star Janelle Monae, James Corden, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, Elle Fanning and Anna Wintour herself.