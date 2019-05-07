Kylie Jenner Swaps Purple Wig for Blue at Met Gala Afterparty — See Her Second Look

Kylie Jenner was left feeling blue — literally — at the end of the 2019 Met Gala.

The makeup mogul may have started her night in a lilac-colored wig, but she ended it in a turquoise one, showing off her updated afterparty ‘do on Instagram.

Jenner, 21, debuted her second look of the night on social media with a short video that showed flowing teal locks and a sparkly blue mermaid-inspired gown adorned with with a feathered trim.

“The after party,” she captioned the post, adding a mermaid and butterfly emoji.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teased her post-gala prep on her Instagram story with a video of her wig getting some last-minute touches while she donned a Versace robe.

“Nights not over,” she wrote, adding two Statue of Liberty emojis, which could either reflect the fact that the Met Gala takes place in New York, or that her new ‘do matches Lady Liberty’s green-blue hue.

Jenner walked the camp-themed carpet earlier in the night in a lilac, showgirl-inspired Versace gown, alongside sister Kendall Jenner, who sported a similar orange look.

“We kinda decided to go for it. Kylie and I worked on it and we came up with a fun vibe with Donatella,” Kendall told E! “My dress has a lot of feathers at the bottom, so I almost tripped myself but, yeah. I saw pictures, she’s a rock star and I love her. She’s amazing.”

Added Kylie: “I can’t breathe a little bit, but I feel good.”

The star’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, was also on hand, wearing a military-inspired ensemble.

The couple posed together on the carpet, before meeting up with the rest of Jenner’s family members, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and Kris Jenner, on the carpet. Kris sported a daring blonde wig which covered her normally dark hair, per Kylie’s suggestion.

“A couple of hours ago Kylie decided that I should be blonde,” Jenner told Vogue. “’Mom, there’s no black hair tonight. You should go blonde.’”

The looks were all a nod to the 2019 gala’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, “Notes on Camp,” which describes camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

Jenner’s Met Gala look comes one year after she made her return to the public eye at last year’s Gala three months after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster.

She flaunted her hard-earned, post-pregnancy body in a strapless black Alexander Wang gown with a stomach cutout, and she accessorized the look with mirrored sunglasses and Chopard diamond earrings featuring two 5-carat cushion-cut diamonds set in platinum.