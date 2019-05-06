Kris Jenner Channels David Bowie with Blonde Bob at 2019 Met Gala — It Was Kylie Jenner's Idea!

If you haven’t been keeping up with Kris Jenner, then you need to check out the reality star’s bold new look at the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala.

The momager arrived with boyfriend Corey Gamble on her arm and a bright blonde, chin-length hairstyle on her head. She leaned into the theme of the night, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” with a winged tulle tiered jacket paired with a wide-leg navy blue Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit with a star brooch at the neckline and Judith Leiber bag.

“I’m wearing Tommy Hilfiger. I’m channeling David Bowie going to the opera,” Jenner told Vogue on the red carpet.

“My advice to anybody going to the Met Gala in the future is wear pants because I am so comfortable,” she told E! during another chat on the carpet. When asked what she thinks of the camp theme, she said she’s very familiar with the dress code. “It’s how I dressed all through the ‘80s.”

Her exaggerated coat compliments the exhibit’s theme, which is a reference to writer Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.

The curator of the institute, Andrew Bolton, summed up Sontag’s writings to Vogue, saying the author argued that camp is the “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration . . . style at the expense of content . . . the triumph of the epicene style.” Given what’s going on culturally and politically he “felt it would have a lot of cultural resonance.”

As for her mane, she said it was daughter Kylie Jenner‘s idea to have her go brighter for the night. “A couple of hours ago Kylie [Jenner] decided that I should be blonde. ‘Mom, there’s no black hair tonight. You should be blonde.’

When asked if blondes have more fun, she quipped, “It’s a great night, so yes.”

While Jenner is feeling her comfortable outfit and new beauty look, there are more mixed feelings on Twitter. Some compared her to a Real Housewife, while others praised the bold move.

Jenner has been attending the Met Gala for the past few years.

In 2018 she arrived alongside Gamble in a feathery black dress with jeweled bodice.

And in 2015, she arrived to the “China: Through The Looking Glass” exhibit in a ruched red long-sleeve draped dress with gold belt and fringe earrings.