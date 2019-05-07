If you thought Kim Kardashian West had reached peak sexiness in her just stepped-out-of-the-ocean, dripping wet Met Gala 2019 look, you haven’t yet laid eyes on the star’s eye-popping afterparty ensemble.

For her second look of the evening, Kardashian West, 38, wore a skin tight Thierry Mugler creation, marking the first time designer Manfred Thierry Mugler created a new design for the label in 20 years. The turquoise latex mini dress kept with the theme of the evening, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” from the plunging neckline (going all the way down past her naval!) to the silver fringe detailing.

Kardashian West completed the avant-garde look with matching platform go-go boots, fingerless latex gloves, a turquoise marble manicure, glittery silver eye shadow and a Cher-inspired silver fringe wig.

Pierre Suu/GC images

According to the House of Mugler, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s dress was based on a existing dress from the label’s archives.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

The star alluded to her second outfit for the night when she tweeted, “This Camp theme deserves two looks

.”

“Camp Crystal Girl!!! 💎💎💎 Moiré printed latex with the crystal drip 💧Another new creation,” Kardashian West wrote on Instagram alongside close-up detail shots of her entire look.

Earlier in the evening, to celebrate the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s new theatrical exhibition, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Kardashian West stepped out in a nude latex Thierry Mugler dress featuring hundreds of tiny water droplet beads hanging from it.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

“This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler. So to come and design this gown for me is such an honor,” Kardashian West told Vogue on the red carpet. “This is about eight months in the making … He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”

Her hourglass figure was accentuated by a traditional, tight corset that pulled her waist in. “Once we’re all at the top of the carpet we can all take a deep breath,” Kardashian West said. But, she added, “I don’t know if I can in this corset. I honestly had to do practice. It’s a proper corset by Mr Pearl. I never had one like this, it is insane.”

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Kardashian West completed her look with “wet” hair (something she’s done before), glistening KKW Beauty and TATCHA makeup and droplets on her nails, and ahead of her red carpet moment, posted photos to her Instagram story of Sophia Loren in Boy on a Dolphin, donning her iconic sexy wet dress — possible inspiration.

Mugler has been Kardashian West’s go-to designer of late; she wore a skin-baring vintage design to the Hollywood Beauty Awards in April, and days later, donned two structured dresses by the French designer for a Mugler exhibition opening in Montreal.

“He always, it’s a full vision from, you know, hair to nails to everything,” Kardashian West told PEOPLE of Mugler earlier this year. “His runway shows were the most legendary and iconic runway shows ever.”