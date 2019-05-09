Watch Kendall and Kylie Jenner Get Dressed for the Met Gala: 'It's Showtime!'

Kendall and Kylie Jenner sent jaws dropping on the Met Gala carpet earlier this week in feathered Versace gowns — but how long did it take them to get ready for the big night?

Kendall wore a bright orange, feathered dress to the annual gala, accessorizing with Tiffany & Co. jewels, while Kylie stunned in head-to-toe lilac thanks to her see-through, mermaid-esque dress, fur stoles, and perfectly purple wig.

In a new video shared by Vogue on Wednesday that showed the behind-the-scenes of Kylie’s Met Gala look, she explained that it took over four months of collaboration with Versace designers to finalize her dress. The lilac creation was handcrafted in Milan, Italy, over the course of 30 days.

“I didn’t change it much,” Kylie, 21, explained in the video. “I was very happy with the sketches.”

On the day of the Met Gala, the video shows Kylie getting glam for the night with the help of her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, explaining that she decided to keep her makeup look neutral because of the bright color of her dress.

“[Kendall and I] decided to go together this year, which is fun. She’s in Versace also,” Kylie said as she got ready. “And then Travis [Scott, her boyfriend] is going to walk with me too, so it’s going to be the three of us, like a triple date.”

After finishing hair and makeup, Kylie attempted a bold look that almost made it to the carpet. Instead of wearing the lilac feathered sleeves that she ended up rocking, she first tried on a large feathered hat — until her family members told her go to for the sleeves instead.

“No question!” Kendall, 23, can be heard saying. “Kylie, the sleeves.”

“Khloé [Kardashian] said sleeves, too,” Kylie admitted. “Okay, take the f—ing hat off.”

Once both sisters were fully glam, they took photos together before leaving their hotel and piling into the van that would take them to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“It’s showtime!” Kylie yelled happily as they left. “It’s f—ing showtime!”

“We kinda decided to go for it. Kylie and I worked on it and we came up with a fun vibe with Donatella,” Kendall told E! about their looks on Monday night’s carpet. “My dress has a lot of feathers at the bottom, so I almost tripped myself but, yeah. I saw pictures, she’s a rock star and I love her. She’s amazing.”

Added Kylie: “I can’t breathe a little bit, but I feel good.”

Kylie also posed with Scott, who rocked a military-inspired ensemble similar to last year’s utility suit with a harness on top.

Fans compared the sisters’ looks to everything from the fashion show scene in White Chicks to the evil sisters from the 2004 movie Ella Enchanted and the step-sisters from Disney’s animated Cinderella.

Their sister Kim Kardashian West, brother-in-law Kanye West and mom Kris Jenner (rocking a blonde bob, per Kylie’s suggestion) also ruled the red carpet.

The family’s looks were a nod to the 2019 gala’s theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, “Notes on Camp,” which describes camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

Kylie appeared to hint at what her Met Gala look would be hours before the event when she tweeted a quote from Sontag’s essay: “‘The hallmark of Camp is the spirit of extravagance. Camp is a woman walking around in a dress made of three million feathers.’ #MET.”