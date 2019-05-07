Fierce in Feathers! Kendall and Kylie Jenner Rock Met Gala Red Carpet Together in Versace

Kendall and Kylie Jenner went full-on camp for the 2019 Met Gala on Monday night in showgirl-inspired Versace designs.

The supermodel, 23, wore a bright orange, feathered gown, accessorizing with Tiffany & Co. jewels. And the makeup mogul, 21, stunned in head-to-toe lilac thanks to her see-through, mermaid-esque dress, fur stole and perfectly purple wig.

“We kinda decided to go for it. Kylie and I worked on it and we came up with a fun vibe with Donatella,” Kendall told E! “My dress has a lot of feathers at the bottom, so I almost tripped myself but, yeah. I saw pictures, she’s a rock star and I love her. She’s amazing.”

Added Kylie: “I can’t breath a little bit, but I feel good.”

Kylie also posed with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, who rocked a military-inspired ensemble similar to last year’s utility suit with a harness on top.

Their sister Kim Kardashian West, brother-in-law Kanye West and mom Kris Jenner (rocking a blonde bob, per Kylie’s suggestion) also ruled the red carpet.

Their looks were a nod to the 2019 gala’s theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, “Notes on Camp,” which describes camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

The gala celebrates the opening of the Met’s new exhibit, which will showcase more than 250 pieces (some dating back to the 17th century) that embody camp’s satirical elements expressed through fashion, with designs from Karl Lagerfeld, Gianni Versace, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more. The event is hosted by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, along with this year’s co-hosts Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Serena Williams.

Kylie appeared to hint at what her Met Gala look would be hours before the event when she tweeted a quote from Sontag’s essay: “‘The hallmark of Camp is the spirit of extravagance. Camp is a woman walking around in a dress made of three million feathers.’ #MET.”

“The hallmark of Camp is the spirit of extravagance. Camp is a woman walking around in a dress made of three million feathers.” #MET — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 6, 2019

One year ago, at the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” themed Met Gala, Kylie made her highly anticipated return to the red carpet and public eye three months after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster, now 1.

She flaunted her hard-earned post-pregnancy body in a strapless black Alexander Wang gown with a stomach cutout, and she accessorized the look with mirrored sunglasses and Chopard diamond earrings featuring two 5-carat cushion-cut diamonds set in platinum.

In 2017, Kylie collaborated with Donatella Versace, who designed a custom, sheer Atelier Versace dress featuring floral embellishment and beaded fringe. She also proved she’s a hair chameleon in a platinum blonde bob wig.

“It just happened — I’m so excited,” she said of collaborating with the iconic Donatella, adding it was “a dream come true.”

Kylie made her Met Gala debut in 2016 at the age of 18, sporting an Anna Wintour-esque bob and a silver, fringe beaded Balmain design with sheer side panels. She coordinated with Kim and Kanye’s similar high-shine metallic outfit moments. The trio’s coordinating Balmain looks nodded at the 2016 theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology.”

Her now-famous Balmain Met dress has been immortalized on its very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds, which made its debut at the museum’s Hollywood location in 2017.

“My wax figure is here. This is so creepy,” she said at the time on social media, while visiting her wax twin. “I donated the actual dress I wore to the Met so you can come see it.”

Days before this year’s gala, Kendall said in an interview with E! that she was “excited” to attend for her sixth year in a row.

“It’s a cool night to see everyone and see how beautiful everyone looks,” she said. “My favorite part of it is just at the end of the night kind of scrolling through Vogue or something and just seeing what everyone wore and how they decided to go with the theme that year.”

Kendall noted how “lucky” she feels to get to attend the event with her sisters and mom. (Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian have yet to make their Met Gala debut). “A couple of us will be there,” the model hinted before the gala.

“So it’s cool. It kind of relieves the nerves a bit ’cause the first year I went it was just Kim and I and being in there and being the new kid, per say, like not really knowing anyone and trying to find my sister. It was a little nerve wracking!” she said with a laugh.

At last year’s “Heavenly Bodies” themed Met Gala, the supermodel strutted up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps in an off-the-shoulder ruched couture top with with sheer elbow-length gloves and matching “long train” couture pants designed for her by her close friend, Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh.

She accessorized the look with Off-White x Jimmy Choo “Jane 100” white heels and Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings and rings.

In 2017, Kendall turned heads when she donned a mesh backless La Perla gown with a dramatic front cut-out, which was sheer enough to reveal a black thong bodysuit underneath, along with her nearly naked backside.

The custom La Perla design featured 85,000 hand-painted crystals and took over 160 hours to make, spanning five cities and 26 craftsmen, according to the brand.

Kendall also showed skin from all sides at the 2016 Met Gala when she chose sparkly blue-and-white caged design that features a halter neckline with major side cutouts and a high-slit from the back by Atelier Versace.

While posing for photographers on the red carpet, the star also also had a supermodel run-in with one of her idols (she’s said she wants to be just like Cindy Crawford!) for a candid snap.