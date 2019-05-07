Katy Perry Lights Up 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet (Literally!) with Chandelier Outfit

There’s only one way to describe Katy Perry candelabra-inspired dress at the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. It was lit.

The pop star worked closely with designer Jeremy Scott for Moschino on creating her custom silver Swarovskicrystal-covered mini dress with matching collar and clear Swarovski crystals dripping down the bodice. She balanced a chandelier corset around her waist and matching smaller chandelier as a headpiece.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

On the carpet, Perry said the power source to the chandelier is through “her heart.”

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Even her shoes and clutch were crystal-covered and shined from every angle.

Always one to stick to a theme, Perry honored this year’s exhibit, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” with her light-up design.

“When this exhibition [“Camp: Notes on Fashion”] was announced, she was like, ‘Oh my God, can you believe it? It’s all about you!’” the designer told the New York Post‘s Page Six before the gala. “And frankly, there probably isn’t a performer in pop history that’s used camp and humor more than she has. I have guesses at what people expect from us, but I’m trying to outdo those expectations. It’s going to be an eleganza extravaganza.”

The title of the exhibit is a reference to writer Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay Notes on Camp, in which she breaks down the sensibility of camp in 58 bullet points and begins by explaining, “The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

Perry’s exaggerated light-up dress played into the theme perfectly.

While she had her go-to designer on-hand during her walk down the carpet, one main guy in her life was missing — fiancé Orlando Bloom. The two haven’t had a major red carpet appearance together since becoming engaged on Valentine’s Day. The actor, 42, popped the question to Perry, 34, in a helicopter after having a romantic dinner date.

“It was really sweet. He asked me to marry him in a helicopter,” Perry said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “The funny part is we had champagne in the helicopter and the [ring] box was in his pocket and he had written down everything he wanted to say on a note,” she revealed, explaining that the note was meant to divert her attention while he pulled out the ring.

“So I’m reading [the note] but I’m hearing the champagne is broken and the bottle’s everywhere … he’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket, rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne.”

But the rest of the night went smoothly. “We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] — my whole family was there, and all my friends,” Perry recalled. “He did so well.”

While it’s unclear why Bloom sat out the party, it appears he’s not in New York City, according to his Instagram stories where he was seen swimming in a lake.

Perry always tends to go over-the-top with Met Gala themes.

In 2018 she wore oversize feathery wings for “The Catholic Imagination” exhibit opening.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

And in 2017, went with a bold red tulle gown with veil to the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between”-themed gala.