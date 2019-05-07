Good Enough to Eat! Katy Perry Swaps Met Gala Chandelier Dress for Burger Costume

Dinner has been served … by Katy Perry!

Onlookers’ eyes feasted on the famous singer’s second ensemble for 2019 Met Gala on Monday night — a giant hamburger costume — which she changed into after walking the red carpet dressed as a glittering chandelier.

“First we set the table, and then we dine 💎✨🍔 @moschino#MetGala2019,” the “I Kissed A Girl” singer wrote on Instagram about the inspiration behind her two incredible costumes for the highly-anticipated evening.

Her hamburger costume came complete with all of the trimmings: beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles and cheese. To complete the look, Perry wore a hat fashioned as a toothpick to hold the hamburger together, and sparkly shoes to match.

Fellow Met Gala attendee and singer Hailee Steinfeld shared a video of Perry Instagram story, showing the “Last Friday Night” singer dancing in her hamburger costume during a performance at the event.

To start the evening, the pop star lit up the red carpet with her first costume, a chandelier that literally lit up.

The custom silver Swarovski crystal-covered mini dress had a matching collar and clear Swarovski crystals dripping down the bodice. She balanced a chandelier corset around her waist and a matching smaller chandelier as a headpiece.

On the carpet, Perry said the power source that kept the chandelier lit was “her heart.”

Perry worked closely with designer Jeremy Scott for Moschino on creating both of her looks for the exhibit, confirming that the designer also created her hamburger look on her Instagram story.

“When this exhibition [“Camp: Notes on Fashion”] was announced, she [Perry] was like, ‘Oh my God, can you believe it? It’s all about you!’” Scott told the New York Post‘s Page Six before the gala. “And frankly, there probably isn’t a performer in pop history that’s used camp and humor more than she has. I have guesses at what people expect from us, but I’m trying to outdo those expectations. It’s going to be an eleganza extravaganza.”