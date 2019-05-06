How’s that for a date night?

Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner made a rare red carpet appearance together at the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala on Monday.

For her interpretation of this year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Kloss, 26, wore a gold minidress by legendary Harlem couturier Dapper Dan with puffy black sleeves. Kushner, 33, wore a classic tux.

Kloss and Kushner tied the knot in October in a small, 80-person Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, a rep for the supermodel previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

And while Kushner might not be used to a red carpet, his wife is certainly no stranger to the scene. Speaking to PEOPLE, her stylist Karen Kaiser describes the new Project Runway host‘s Met Gala look — which has been in the works for two weeks — as “chic chic camp.”

“For Karlie we wanted to create a dress from Dapper Dan’s DNA and exaggerate it in a very chic way for Karlie to wear on the red carpet,” Kaiser says. “Dapper Dan is famous for his logomania streetwear. We started with an existing Dapper Dan for Gucci track jacket with voluminous sleeves and used the most extravagant gold lame logomania fabric and created a red carpet dress from this.”

As for how Kloss decided to collaborate with the designer?

“Karlie and Dapper Dan started their relationship through Project Runway,” Kaiser reveals. “It’s incredible to see this relationship flourish and evolve to the red carpet for the Met Gala.”

“It is a historical moment as it is Dapper Dan’s first Met Gala and the table is the Dapper Dan/Gucci table,” she adds. “Dapper Dan’s story really is the great American story and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”