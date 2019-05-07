Kanye West Wears $40 Jacket on Met Gala Red Carpet as Wife Kim Kardashian Slays in Custom Couture

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala may be fashion’s biggest night, but Kanye West kept his look laid-back, low-key and under $50.

The rapper, 41, returned to the carpet for the first time since 2016 with wife Kim Kardashian West, 38, in the most understated look of the night. He paired a $42 Dickie's black zip-up jacket (currently available at Target) with black pants and black boots, while Kim was dressed in custom couture.

She wore a beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress that took 8 months to make and got Mr. Mugler out of retirement to design.

“This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler. So to come and design this gown for me is such an honor,” Kardashian West told Vogue on the red carpet. “This is about eight months in the making … He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”

Image zoom Theo Wargo/WireImage

Her inspiration for the gala’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” came from Sophia Loren. She styled her custom dress with “wet” hair and water droplets on her nails, and ahead of her red carpet moment, posted photos to her Instagram story of Sophia Loren in Boy on a Dolphin, donning her iconic sexy wet dress which appeared to be Kim’s outfit inspo for the night.

Image zoom David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Another source of inspo likely came from Kanye himself. The reality star regularly credits her husband as the influence behind most of her looks. “He makes my life so easy,” she told PEOPLE in 2018. “I really do get all of my inspiration from my husband.”

The Wests were joined by more of the Kardashian-Jenner family on the carpet. Kim’s mom Kris Jenner debuted a blonde bob hairstyle in her David Bowie-inspired jumpsuit, while sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner wore matching Versace beaded and feathered gowns. Kris and Kylie were joined by their boyfriends, Corey Gamble and Travis Scott, respectfully.

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Kanye and Kim are anxiously awaiting the arrival of baby West No. 4 (a baby boy) and set the record straight about his due date earlier in the day.

Fans began speculating that the baby had arrived after Kim shared a series of sweet texts from West, who sent her a serene photo seemingly taken from inside their home.

The rapper, 41, followed up the snapshot with messages that read, “This is your life / Married with four kids / Get people out of jail / Cover of Vogue / Go to church every week with your family / Dreams come true.”

“Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true!” Kim tweeted Monday afternoon. “It’s Met [Gala] Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol.”

They recently celebrated the arrival of their fourth child with a “CBD & Meditation”-themed baby shower, where each of their famous friends and family were given their own navy blue Yeezy slides and took part in a sound bath. In addition, baby blue-colored decorations were placed all around as well as a “Name Game” board where many suggested unique monikers for baby West.

As for tonight, the couple will end their date night by indulging in a sweet treat after the red carpet is over.

“I have donuts waiting for me tomorrow morning being delivered. Hot fresh donuts. Vanilla with rainbow sprinkles,” Kim revealed to E! on the red carpet.