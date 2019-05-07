Kacey Musgraves' Met Gala Debut Is What Barbie Dreams Are Made of in Custom Pink Moschino

Kacey Musgraves is a Barbie girl in Barbie’s world.

For the Met Gala on Monday, Musgraves, 30, was stunning in a hot pink Moschino leather jacket gown and long flowing blonde curls that resembled the iconic doll.

The country star’s stylist, Erica Cloud, tells PEOPLE that the pair was inspired by Barbie and aimed for a “nostalgic, iconic, playful (literally)” vibe. “Jeremy Scott is the King of Camp,” Cloud says.

In addition, Musgraves carried a blow dryer clutch. “It looks exactly like the toy accessory!” Cloud says.

“I wanted to replicate the earrings that the Moschino Met Ball Barbie wears and Forevermark had the perfect diamond drops!” she says. “Dripping in diamonds is very decadent and going high-low with the accessories adds to the camp feel — it’s choosing the most beautiful diamonds, but also Aldo shoes and a plastic clutch.”

Musgraves is having a very pink moment on the red carpet; her Grammys ensemble this year was bubblegum-pink and was an ode to her hit album, Golden Hour. The bodice of the dress was meant to resemble the fan on the album cover.

And at the 2019 ACMs she opted for a blue ombré suit which she told PEOPLE had her “name written all over it.” In the theme of clothing tributes, she also revealed that this award look was another nod to her famed album. “It even kind of reminds me of the album cover a little bit. A nod to the fan on the album cover, just all the pleats,” she said.

Creating her unique and true-to-self style was one that took collaboration. Cloud previously PEOPLE, “Kacey and I discussed the next phase in her career both musically and aesthetically. We both love the ’70s and color pairing and felt there was a way to interpret that through her wardrobe.”