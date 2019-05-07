Jennifer Lopez's Met Gala Gown Out-Blings Her Engagement Ring — And Alex Rodriguez Is Swooning!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their debut as a couple at the 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. So it’s only fitting that the couple would use fashion’s biggest red carpet for another relationship milestone: Debuting their engaged status — and her 16-carat engagement ring!

The 2019 Met Gala marks Lopez’s eleventh (!) time at the star-studded ball — and her third time with Rodriguez at her side. It’s also marks two months since their romantic Bahamas engagement that broke the Internet.

And the couple celebrated in style. Lopez shined bright like a thousand diamonds in her silver fringe beaded Versace dress featuring a sky-high slit and plunging neckline. She teamed the look with a matching fringe headpiece.

And the sparkle didn’t end there. She piled on the Harry Winston jewels, including a purple sapphire-and-diamond necklace, weighing in at 129.48 carats and set in platinum. It features a 65.32-carat cushion-cut purple sapphire set in a cluster of round brilliant, pear- and marquise-shaped diamonds. She added vintage 1972 diamond chandelier earrings, plus a number of bracelets and handful of rings from the jeweler.

For his part, Rodriguez wore a lilac colored tuxedo jacket to play up the iridescent quality of his fiancée’s dress. And he also added some bling, via his Harry Winston Ocean Biretrograde white gold timepiece and zalium-and-diamond shirt studs.

Rodriguez has proven to be very comfortable on the red carpet and is happy to play the role of Instagram boyfriend, which Lopez is a fan of!

“He is the funniest. I think people don’t know that about him because they always thought he was so serious when he was a player. But they’re starting to learn that now because of Instagram. He’s like the dad with the camera,” she said during an interview with the Today show on Monday. “I mean, he’s just, like, taking pictures of everything, videos of everything and posting it before we approve! Even the kids, they’re like, ‘Dad! Dad! Stop! Please. You’re killing us right now.’ “

And in a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lopez echoed a similar sentiment. “He loves taking pictures and documenting the moment,” she shared.

As for getting dressed up with his fiancée, Rodriguez said he’s learned a lot from the style icon.

“Jennifer has taught me that it’s less about what you wear and more about the fit,” Rodriguez shared.

The former Major League Baseball player spent “several months” choosing the jaw-dropping diamond, a source told PEOPLE, landing on a 16 carat emerald-cut flawless diamond ring worth over $1.75 million.

Take a look back at all of the couple’s stylish (and PDA-filled!) Met Gala moments below.

2018, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”

Lopez turned to her close friend, Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, to design her dress. She wore a black Balmain gown featuring blue, gold and red gem embellishments in the shape of a cross, which paid homage to the night’s theme, on the bodice. The design included a large cutout cross detail across her chest, a feather-covered skirt and a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with black platform sandals and a blunt bob hairstyle.

Rodriguez coordinated with his date in a sleek, all black tuxedo.

2017, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between”

As far as Met Gala couple debuts go, JLo and A-Rod’s was a home run.

Lopez shared a selfie alongside her Rodriguez on Instagram as they made their way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual gala. “Me and my macho bello… #metball2017 #Valentino,” she wrote.

They even coordinated their outfits in shades of blue. Lopez wore a pastel blue Valentino cape gown with dazzling Harry Winston diamond earrings and a Judith Leiber Couture clutch.

The Bronx-born actress, singer and dancer had Rodriguez by her side wearing a navy tuxedo by Tom Ford, marking the couple’s first red carpet appearance since going public with their relationship in April 2017.