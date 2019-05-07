The Biggest Hit of the Met Gala? Jared Leto's Crazy Head Clutch! See Every Celeb Who Goofed Off with It

The star's exceptionally unique Gucci accessory was more popular than any star
By Lauren Lieberman and Kate Hogan
May 07, 2019 10:54 AM

1 of 13

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

At the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night, Jared Leto, in a Gucci gown, replicated a moment from the label’s runway show in which models carried head clutches down the runway, and brought his own head as a purse. Needless to say, everyone wanted a photo with it.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Theo Wargo/WireImage

First up was Shawn Mendes, who literally caught it as Leto tossed it to him on the carpet.

3 of 13

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Even red carpet reporters wanted in.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty

Inside, Leto’s head made the rounds with supermodels like Sara Sampaio and Caroline Trentini.

Advertisement

5 of 13

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

The Kardashian-Jenner krew obviously needed a turn, too. 

6 of 13

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

And Salma Hayek was even bold enough to kiss it!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

It couldn’t make Kanye smile, though.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

Cara Delevingne went for twice the fun, finding herself flanked by Ezra Miller’s mask and Leto’s head.

Advertisement

9 of 13

Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty

And while Lewis Hamilton was taking his turn, Mendes came back for more.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

Naturally, Michael B. Jordan wasn’t even fazed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

Nor were Hamish Bowles and Lupita Nyong’o, who brightened up the costume-less head’s night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

It begs the question: What will become of this head now that the Met Gala is over?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.