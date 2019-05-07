The Biggest Hit of the Met Gala? Jared Leto's Crazy Head Clutch! See Every Celeb Who Goofed Off with It
At the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night, Jared Leto, in a Gucci gown, replicated a moment from the label’s runway show in which models carried head clutches down the runway, and brought his own head as a purse. Needless to say, everyone wanted a photo with it.
First up was Shawn Mendes, who literally caught it as Leto tossed it to him on the carpet.
Even red carpet reporters wanted in.
Inside, Leto’s head made the rounds with supermodels like Sara Sampaio and Caroline Trentini.
The Kardashian-Jenner krew obviously needed a turn, too.
And Salma Hayek was even bold enough to kiss it!
It couldn’t make Kanye smile, though.
Cara Delevingne went for twice the fun, finding herself flanked by Ezra Miller’s mask and Leto’s head.
And while Lewis Hamilton was taking his turn, Mendes came back for more.
Naturally, Michael B. Jordan wasn’t even fazed.
Nor were Hamish Bowles and Lupita Nyong’o, who brightened up the costume-less head’s night.
It begs the question: What will become of this head now that the Met Gala is over?