Jared Leto is once again making waves on the Met Gala red carpet.

The Oscar winner, 47, collaborated with Gucci for his showstopping look this year, which is fitting since the fashion house is sponsoring the Met’s Costume Institute.

Leto was a showstopper in a long sleeve silk red gown with diamond encrusted detail along the bodice. But the ultimate accessory was a decapitated head that was an exact wax-like replica of Leto’s own likeness, which he carried like a clutch.

But the concept isn’t a complete surprise: Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele first debuted the head clutches during Milan Fashion Week in February.

Just when we thought Leto couldn’t top his past Met Gala looks, he totally did! Last year, the actor channeled Jesus Christ in Gucci for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”-themed night.

The theme for the 2019 Met Gala is centered around all things campy, which means we can expect a wide array of exaggerated and theatrical outfit choices. Its official title is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” is a reference to writer Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay Notes on Camp.

“This is a very important moment because we will collaborate on the creation of this fantastic exhibition that has a DNA that is related to my work, working to the expression of human nature… Camp is a beautiful word,” Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele said, according to Vogue.

Anna Wintour appropriately chose camp icon Lady Gaga, former One Direction frontman Harry Styles, perhaps because of his Gucci campaign, and Serena Williams, who recently broke boundaries with her fashion choices at restrictive tennis tournaments, as co-chairs for this year.

The exhibit will have about 175 pieces from men’s and women’s wear, to sculpture, paintings and drawings. Presented designers will include Gucci, Prada, Balenciaga and Moschino.