Newlyweds Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Hit Met Gala Red Carpet a Week After Moroccan Wedding

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre hit the 2019 Met Gala red carpet on Monday night, making it their first public appearance as a married couple after tying the knot in Morocco on April 26.

PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive sported a festive suit with a patterned jacket, while his model wife stunned in a strapless, form-fitting metallic gown. Dhowre’s hair was cut short — and dyed pink — for the event.

Monday was the newlyweds’ second time attending fashion’s biggest night together; Dhowre made her Met Gala debut last year in custom Givenchy.

But Elba has attended the event several times. The 46-year-old dad co-chaired with Taylor Swift in 2016 —which he later said was “a bit awkward” in an interview with the New York Times, thanks to the pop princess’s ongoing feud with fellow attendee Kanye West.

As for Monday night, the Avengers: Infinity Wars star seemed totally relaxed — it must be that newlywed glow! According to British Vogue, the couple exchanged vows on April 26 at Ksar Char Bagh, a small luxury hotel with extensive gardens in the palm grove of Marrakesh, surrounded by family and friends. Dhowre wore two custom Vera Wang gowns, while Elba chose a classic black suit by Ozwald Boateng.

Elba met Dhowre while working on his film The Mountain Between Us. He told PEOPLE in 2017 that “falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special.”

He proposed in February 2018.