Harry Styles Frees the Nipple (and Wears an Earring!) as He Goes Rock-Star Camp at Met Gala

Not only is Harry Styles making his debut at this year’s Met Gala, but he is also appearing as one of the co-hosts alongside other big names like Lady Gaga, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Serena Williams and, of course, Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.

For his first appearance at one of fashion’s biggest events, the 25-year-old singer dressed to impress in a Gucci ensemble with a sheer black top with lace detailing that showed off his many tattoos and bare chest. The One Direction star completed his look with high-waisted black trousers, color-coordinated heeled shoes and a dangly pearl earring in one ear.

As a campaign face for the Italian house, which is also a sponsor for the Met Gala, it’s no surprise that Styles chose the luxury designer to dress him for his big night. (Wintour predicted it ahead of time in a “Go Ask Anna” video, saying she was one of the many who “are looking forward to something that is daring and fearless and colorful and different, and no doubt it will be Gucci!”)

Creative director Alessandro Michele even accompanied Styles on the carpet!

As seen on Michele’s Instagram Story, Styles rocked teal and black nail polish on his hands as well as “H” and “S” rings on his left hand.

Last October, Vogue announced that the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2019 Costume Institute exhibit (which will run from May 9 to Sept. 8) will include all campy fashion — featuring a wide array of exaggerated and theatrical outfit choices. Its official title is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," a reference to writer Susan Sontag's famous 1964 essay Notes on Camp.

Last year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” brought many iconic looks from Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cardi B and more.