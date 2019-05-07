While may fans were hoping the Biebers would make their relationship Met Gala official, Hailey Baldwin hit the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber by her side.

One year after attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala with rumored flame Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin posed solo. And all the attention was on her backless Alexander Wang gown.

The model looked like a retro Barbie come to life in her pale pink, second-skin, long-sleeve column gown which featured an exposed like thong detailing in the back accessorized with a crystal “Wang” pin. She teamed the look with a high pony, oversize black velvet hair bow and black winged eyeliner.

Wang was on hand to help with Baldwin’s train and admired as the star posed for photos.

This marks Baldwin’s fifth consecutive Met appearance. Bieber, who according to his Instagram story was home eating takeout, only attended once in 2015 as a guest of Balmain’s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.

Last year, a pink-haired Baldwin wore a custom off-the-shoulder look by Tommy Hilfiger and flower crown for her Met Moment, standing alongside Mendes, dressed in an eggplant-colored Tommy Hilfiger suit for his first ever Met Gala.

A few weeks after Mendes and Baldwin attended the Met together, the “In My Blood” singer debunked the idea that they were making their red carpet debut as a couple.

“No, we were not making our big debut,” the singer, 20, told PEOPLE at the time, putting the speculation to rest. “We were both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger.”

And two months later, Baldwin made her relationship with on-again-off-again flame and longtime friend, Bieber, official, saying yes to his romantic proposal.

Bieber, 25, proposed to Baldwin, 22, on July 7 with a gigantic oval-shaped ring while in the Bahamas during dinner at a local restaurant.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source previously told PEOPLE about the engagement. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

In September, Bieber and Baldwin married at a New York City courthouse. Since then, the couple, who is still planning a larger gathering to celebrate their nuptials, has been very open about their love on social media.

Mrs. Bieber recently shared a photo of her husband on set of a photo shoot on her Instagram feed, along with a sentimental caption.

“My love,” she began, “you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been.”

“Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming,” the model added. “I love you more every single day.”

Last month, Bieber captioned an Instagram photo of Baldwin from a past Maxim photo shoot with a poem he wrote for his wife, explaining that he wanted to “publicly honor” her.

“Sunlight falls into the Abyss Just like i fall into your lips,” Bieber began the poem. “Waves crash onto the shore My love for you grows more and more Sound of the crickets a true meditation I think about you, Gods greatest creation.”

He concluded the poem with a adoring message for Baldwin, writing: “I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support, encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!”