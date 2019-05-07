Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Yellow Maxi Dress to Met Gala After Famously Slamming the Event in 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow is flying solo tonight at the 2019 Met Gala. She hit the carpet without her new husband Brad Falchuk in a yellow Chloé maxi dress that paid a subtle homage to the “camp” theme of the night.

The actress, 48, arrived to the Met Gala red carpet in a Valley of the Dolls-inspired pale yellow sheer pleated gown with high-neck ruched design that channeled a yellow ruffled dress seen in the 1967 campy hit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Camp: Notes on Fashion” is the theme of this year’s exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute which is a reference to writer Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay Notes on Camp.

The curator of the institute, Andrew Bolton, summed up Sontag’s writings to Vogue saying the author argued that camp is the “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration . . . style at the expense of content . . . the triumph of the epicene style.” Given what’s going on culturally and politically he “felt it would have a lot of cultural resonance.”

Despite gracing multiple Vogue covers and maintaining a close friendship with the Met Queen herself, Anna Wintour, Paltrow famously slammed the event in 2013 when she told USA Today, “I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.” Apparently it wasn’t that boring — tonight marked the second time the Avengers actress has returned to the Met Gala since speaking out against it.

Paltrow wears bespoke Chloé on the Met Gala red carpet David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The GOOP founder isn’t the only Hollywood A-lister who’s admittedly unimpressed by fashion’s biggest night. Amy Schumer once said the event “felt like a punishment” and Lena Dunham penned a Lenny Letter essay, saying “I attempted to grind my ass on Michael B. Jordan for an additional twenty minutes and then left right after [Amy].” Nevertheless, Dunham and Schumer returned the following year.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow on Wearing Calvin Klein More Than 20 Years After Her First Met Gala Outing: ‘I Feel Like an Old B—-‘

Tonight’s Met Gala appearance is also Paltrow’s second since her “conscious uncoupling” with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin (whom she split with in 2016). In January, Paltrow opened up to about end of her 10-year marriage to the singer (who’s now in a relationship actress Dakota Johnson) in an interview with the UK’s Evening Standard.

RELATED: Ultimate Met Gala Throwbacks: Amazing Looks You’ve Totally Forgotten About

“I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids,” Paltrow told the outlet. “But our relationship is much better like this: friends and co-parents and family.”

She continued, “Family structure can be reinvented and divorce doesn’t have to be devastating. It doesn’t have to be the end of your relationship with somebody.”

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Met Gala in 2017 Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

As PEOPLE previously reported, she and Falchuk tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the Hampton’s in September 2018 after meeting on the set of Glee in 2002 (where he was a producer and she was a guest star).

Paltrow announced her engagement on the cover of her Goop Magazine Sex & Love issue, and later posted two pictures of the wedding to her Instagram.