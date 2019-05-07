Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Arrive in Shades of Pink for Their 11th Met Gala Together

The fashion prom queen and king have arrived!

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady returned for their 11th Met Gala together and once again turned heads on the red carpet. They previously served as co-chairs for the 2017 Met Gala Hosting Committee.

Bündchen, 38, looked elegant in a pleated, sustainable metallic gown by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, which she accessorized with a Dior pink velvet saddle bag and nude heels.

Meanwhile, the Patriots quarterback, 41, was dapper in a velvet maroon tuxedo by Tom Ford and an IWC watch.

Last year, when PEOPLE asked Brady to name his favorite part of the gala, he jokingly replied “the end.” And when asked if this is a typical date night, he laughed and told PEOPLE, “What do you think?”

For the 2018 event, the six-time Super Bowl winner opted for a Versace tuxedo featuring a black turtleneck underneath a jacket featuring elaborate gold embroidering on the lapel. But Brady was quick to point out to PEOPLE at the gala that his wife was the one who chose their looks, with the supermodel wearing a coordinating gold Versace gown.

Last year, Brady even became a meme when jokes spread on social media with some noting how his Versace ensemble made him look like a villain and others likening his look to a magician.

The theme for the 2019 Met Gala is centered around all things campy, which means we can expect a wide array of exaggerated and theatrical outfit choices. Its official title is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” is a reference to writer Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay Notes on Camp.

Anna Wintour appropriately chose camp icon Lady Gaga, former One Direction frontman Harry Styles, perhaps because of his Gucci campaign, and Serena Williams, who recently broke boundaries with her fashion choices at restrictive tennis tournaments, as co-chairs for this year.

The exhibit will have about 175 pieces from men’s and women’s wear, to sculpture, paintings and drawings. Presented designers will include Gucci, Prada, Balenciaga and Moschino.