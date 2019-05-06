Emily Blunt's Floral Met Gala Gown Is Made with 510,000 Sequins and 1,344 Gold Crystals

Blooming into this year’s Met Gala, Emily Blunt makes a sparkling solo entrance in a fresh flowery design.

The 36-year-old actress looked radiant in a golden mermaid style gown with floral details by Michael Kors Collection. To go with her enchanting attire, Blunt wore a matching headpiece by Stephen Jones. The whole design comprised 510,000 sequins and 1,344 gold crystals blooming out and accessorized with shining custom-made Sam Edelman sandals. She topped off her mesmerizing ensemble with a soft makeup look using Charlotte Tilbury.

A work of art in the making since January of this year, Blunt wanted her formal look to be “fun and iconic,” her stylist Jessica Paster exclusively shares with PEOPLE. Unlike anything we’ve seen on her before, the star definitely stepped out to give a fashion show.

“Emily just tried it on and thought it was so much fun,” Paster says. “It’s different that what she would wear for the red carpet but it’s still so her. This look has a headpiece for added camp, which is something she would not normally do.”

The actress, designer, and stylist all collaborated to make sure the outfit fit the Camp fashion theme of the night. “We just wanted to go over the top. It relates to the Met theme because it is so over the top gold. Camp but still Emily,” Paster says.

“Michael Kors sent us a few sketches and we picked two of the sketches to make. Emily and I love to collaborate. Since we had so much time to plan Stephen Jones made the beautiful floral headpiece. Emily and I wanted a great, fun and iconic look. Camp but still Emily,” she adds.

“Emily loves Michael. At this point, we are just family. Michael makes a dress that fits Emily perfectly. We feel very comfortable with Michael and it’s a great relationship,” Paster says.

Her “golden girl, glitzy” design also took some time to make, especially because it required 510,000 sequins and 1,344 gold crystals to assemble! But Paster’s favorite part of the piece? “I love the 3D aspects of the gown. They bring the gown to life like a beautiful gold bouquet of flowers.”

Blunt’s look was completed with sunkissed, glowy makeup done by pro Jenn Streicher using Charlotte Tilbury products.

Though her husband — actor John Krasinski — was not in attendance for the gala, the two nonetheless have had quite a successful (and stylish) year together.

Although walking out without any awards at the Writers Guild Awards this year, the couple dominated the red carpet in twinning tuxedo outfits.

In January, the Hollywood couple also took the spotlight at the 2019 SAG Awards where the British star looked pretty in pink wearing a sparkling Michael Kors Collection gown accented with big satin ruffled shoulders and The Office alumnus went for an edgier version of the traditional black and white tuxedo in a forest green ISAIA suit.

Not only was the SAG Awards a fashion win for the couple but Blunt scored the honor for best supporting actress in her role in The Quiet Place — Krasinski’s original screenplay where he wrote and directed the motion picture. Tearing up during her acceptance speech, Blunt shared the award with her husband.

“Thank you so, so, so much. I am so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared,” she added, “I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.”

Krasinski proudly stood up for his wife as soon as she was announced as the winner, remaining standing and clapping until she took the stage. When she finished her speech, Krasinski, who was visibly emotional, immediately jumped back up and applauded enthusiastically.

After the success of The Quiet Place, the actor, writer and director teased in an interview with Deadline that he is officially writing a sequel to the blockbuster horror hit.

“I’m writing now — I don’t have it fleshed out — but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it,” he revealed.