Editors' Picks: See Our Favorite 'Camp' Looks from the 2019 Met Gala

These are the looks we'll be taking about until the next Met Gala
The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala always brings out the most outrageous outfits from its A-list attendees, and this year, stars definitely did not hold back. Just about every single guest arrived in their brightest, boldest, most feathered camp-inspired outfits to honor the night’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” but a few hold a special place in our hearts. Scroll to see which looks PEOPLE editors could not stop talking about (and click to see all 150+ looks to pick a favorite of your own!)
Lady Gaga in 4 (!) Brandon Maxwell Outfits
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Lady Gaga turned the Met Gala red carpet into her own personal stage. This year’s co-chair kicked things off with an actual performance, stripping away each layer of her look like a Russian doll to reveal a total of four custom Brandon Maxwell creations. First, a hot pink coat dress with a mega train, followed by an elegant black gown. Next up a fuchsia column gown teamed with an oversize phone and sparkly Linda Farrow x No. 21 sunglasses, followed by a sparkly bra, briefs and fishnets (better to show off her Tiffany & Co. diamond butterfly choker) accompanied by a pink and gold wagon loaded up with champagne and pink hats. In my opinion, Gaga was reborn. It showed her MET-amorphosis from the “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” days (that hair bow!) to Joanne (the hats in the wagon). I also love that she teamed up with Maxwell again, one of her closest friends in the industry and former lead stylist at Haus of Gaga.
Elle Fanning in Miu Miu
Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: I appreciate each and every celeb who fully embraced the camp theme of the night, but one look I immediately noticed when she hit the carpet was Elle Fanning’s Malibu Barbie peachy perfect look. She teamed a Miu Miu crop top with wide-leg flared pants that played upon the “Camp” aesthetic while being a bit different than the feathers and sequins that covered the carpet from just about every other guest. But it was her accessories that really stole the show. She nailed the I Dream of Jeannie high pony and paired it with colorful plastic necklaces with charms spelling “Camp” as well as a matching manicure that had charms dangling from each nail featuring French fires, toothpaste bottles and telephones that nailed that fun, frivolousness sensibility of Camp.
Kim Kardashian West in Mugler
Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: Only one star can convince a designer to create a custom look for her after two decades of not designing, and that’s Kim Kardashian West. While the star teased a potential collaboration with Mugler’s Manfred Thierry Mugler by modeling his vintage ’90s pieces for months, this out-of-the-ocean, dripping wet dress is Mugler’s first new creation in 20 years. “We’ve been planning it for about 8 months,” she said on the carpet. The details went all the way down her her fingertips, which also featured the same crystal water droplets seen all over Kardashian West’s curve-hugging dress.
Gemma Chan in Tom Ford
Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: Honestly, this was one of my favorite Met Gala red carpets in recent memory, because everyone – especially the guys (hi, Michael and Ezra) – had a lot of fun with it. And it was tough for me to pick a winner among the really over-the-top moments that made me giggle, like Kacey Musgraves’ Barbie homage and Janelle Monae’s animated eyeball. So for my best dressed, I opted to choose a look that was simple but super-impactful, worn by – who else? – my style crush of the moment, Gemma Chan. Her streamlined Tom Ford gown and elegant Forevermark jewelry, all topped off by that over-the-top Elizabeth Taylor-inspired headdress (which she wears as easily as a baseball cap!) will be a classic long after the other looks are kitsch.