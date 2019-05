The Most Fashionable Couples on the Met Gala Red Carpet

West took a casual approach and wore a black Dickies zip-up jacket while Kardashian wore a beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress that took months to create.

“This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler. So to come and design this gown for me is such an honor,” Kardashian West told Vogue on the red carpet. “This is about eight months in the making … He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”