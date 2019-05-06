Céline Dion Wants to 'Sleep' in Her Glitzy Met Gala Headpiece: 'I Don’t Want to Take It Off!'

Céline Dion made her grand debut at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala in 2017 in standout fashion, and this year, she’s done it again.

Dion, 51, arrived to the 2019 Met Gala on Monday in a stage-ready glitzy fringe dress that could have been straight from her Las Vegas residency wardrobe. She wore a custom high-shine, metallic, long-sleeve Oscar de la Renta gown with all-over fringe accents that was inspired by the Ziegfeld Follies. It took over a total of 3,000 hours to create by 52 master embroiderers and weighed in at over 22 pounds. She paired the flashy dress with T-strap heels, statement earrings and a spiky silver headpiece.

On the red carpet, the singer admitted to not quite grasping this year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” (The concept of camp is defined in Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay Notes on Camp as “the spirit of extravagance.” In 2019 speak, it’s basically the art of being extra.)

“My look tonight is Oscar de la Renta,” she told E! “I was ready to camp and sleep all night. They said, ‘Girl, you don’t know what camp is. Oscar de la Renta’s going to show you.'”

Of the team who put together her look, she told Vogue: “Everybody who was part of it put their hearts into it. It was to make it something magical. I don’t want to take it off! I want to go to bed in it tonight.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty

She made her first appearance at the star-studded Gala in 2017, when she arrived wearing a custom Atelier Versace gown teamed with a origami-inspired headpiece. But her wearing a stop-and-stare outfit was just the beginning: She stole the show inside the event thanks to her social media know-how and epic dance moves.

John Shearer/Getty

She appeared in a video from Vogue’s Instagram series, in which she gave an Angelina Jolie-style leg pop and the classic “shoe-as-cell-phone” move.

She ended the night with the quintessential New York City snack: a hot dog from a street vendor.

Stay tuned for updates on any epic dance-offs and late night snacks during this year’s festivities.