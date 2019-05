The actress and Met Gala fan favorite was noticably missing from this year’s pink carpet — but for a good reason. Lively, who is pregnant with her third child, and her husband Ryan Reynolds have a rule when it comes to working and taking care of their two daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2: The family stays together.

“Between Ryan’s schedule and Blake’s pregnancy, they’re pretty exhausted. It’s a lot juggling everything especially with two young kids,” a source close to the couple explained to PEOPLE.

A separate source added: “Also, Ryan is leaving to go film a movie on location soon and the family is traveling with him so everybody has a lot on their plate right now.”

Last year, Lively paid homage to the Met Gala theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” by wearing a custom Versace gown featuring regal embroidery, a bejeweled bodice and a full skirt.

She accessorized with more than $2 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry including a custom-made halo with 100-plus carats of nude champagne diamonds, a pair of 30-carat Colombian emerald and diamond earrings, an armful of gold bracelets, three diamond and ruby rings, and of course, her personal oval Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.