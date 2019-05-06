Billy Porter, in a 24-Karat Gold Headpiece, Is Carried onto the Met Gala Red Carpet on a Litter

Billy Porter sure knows how to make an entrance.

For his interpretation of this year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” the Broadway star arrived at the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala on Monday not on his own two feet, but on a litter carried by six shirtless men wearing shiny gold pants and headpieces.

Porter himself wore a spectacular custom “Sun God” ensemble by The Blonds which included a bejeweled catsuit outfitted with 10-foot wings and a 24-karat gold headpiece. He also wore custom gold glitter ‘Atlanta’ boots by Giuseppe Zanotti.

After stepping onto the carpet himself, Porter, 49, spread his wings and posed for the cameras.

The Pose star is no stranger to stealing the show on a red carpet, and is particularly fond of a good cape moment. In a recent interview with New York Magazine‘s The Cut, he revealed that he hired stylist Sam Ratelle last March to elevate his style — and started shopping more freely on his own.

“I went and dropped so much money at Rick Owens,” he said. “That was the beginning for me: the Rick Owens platform boot. There’s femininity inside of it, but there’s also a strength to it.” (He loved the six-inch boots so much that he wore them under his dress at the Oscars.)

“My authenticity was a liability for me for a long time. And I got used to it. I got fine with it, whatever that was,” he added. “But I got to a place where I had to tell it. We cannot be silent. That’s what I learned from Pose, my friends, and that era. I had to be honest. I had to be real.”