Amber Valletta, 45, Risks Wardrobe Malfunction in Shockingly Bare Bodysuit: 'No Pants Girl!'

For her interpretation of this year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Amber Valletta arrived at the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala on Monday wearing an itsy-bitsy black cut-out bodysuit over sheer tights. She completed the look with simple pointy black pumps, a side-swept updo and emerald-and-diamond drop earrings.

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, the 45-year-old model/actress revealed the outfit was designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent.

“No pants girl!” added Valletta with a laugh.

But the best part of Valletta’s look was her fuzzy neon green jacket. After posing for photos with the jacket hanging from her wrist like a giant handbag, Valletta put it on to show off a cool, boxy silhouette.

Valletta started modeling when she was 15, and her first real job was an advertorial for Italian Vogue, she recently revealed in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

She also opened up about her personal style, noting that she’s “super passionate about sustainability and how we treat and think about our clothes.”

“Things that are not disposable to me are the best investment,” she explained. “I have vintage pieces from the ’70s and the ’90s that I still keep. I wore a dress recently to Marc Jacobs’ wedding that he gave me from his first collection. I was like, you know what, it’s kind of seminal, you know? It was a little tight, but I got it back on. I think to me that’s really what it’s about, investment pieces are like heirloom pieces.”