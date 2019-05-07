The Met Gala Afterparties Were Almost as Awesome as the Ball Itself: Every Amazing Photo

With bashes thrown by Idris Elba, Kim Kardashian West and Gucci, how could anyone go wrong?
By Lauren Lieberman and Kate Hogan
May 07, 2019 02:36 PM

1 of 21

Idris Elba & Chris Rock

BFA

at The Standard, with Idris and Sabrina Elba, Celebrates the 2019 Met Gala with the Boom Boom Afterparty at Top of the Standard

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Lauren Santo Domingo, Sienna Miller, Carey Mulligan & Emma Stone

BFA

at the Gucci Met Gala afterparty at the Hunter College Gymnasium

3 of 21

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart

BFA

at the Gucci Met Gala afterparty at the Hunter College Gymnasium

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Kacey Musgraves

BFA

at the Moschino Ball After the Ball with Ciroc & Perrier

Advertisement

5 of 21

Maluma, Jeremy Scott & Gwen Stefani

BFA

at the Moschino Ball After the Ball with Ciroc & Perrier

6 of 21

Ashley Graham & Laverne Cox

BFA

at The Standard, with Idris and Sabrina Elba, Celebrates the 2019 Met Gala with the Boom Boom Afterparty at Top of the Standard

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Sophie Hunter & Benedict Cumberbatch

BFA

at The Standard, with Idris and Sabrina Elba, Celebrates the 2019 Met Gala with the Boom Boom Afterparty at Top of the Standard

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

Elle Fanning

BFA

at the Gucci Met Gala afterparty at the Hunter College Gymnasium

Advertisement

9 of 21

Tracee Ellis Ross & Bella Hadid

BFA

at the Kim Kardashian West afterparty

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Patrick Schwarzenegger

BFA

at the Moschino Ball After the Ball with Ciroc & Perrier

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Elizabeth Debicki & Saoirse Ronan

BFA

at the Gucci Met Gala afterparty at the Hunter College Gymnasium

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Harry Styles

BFA

at the Gucci Met Gala afterparty at the Hunter College Gymnasium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Dakota Johnson, Alessandro Michele & Jared Leto

BFA

at the Gucci Met Gala afterparty at the Hunter College Gymnasium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Zac Posen & Nina Dobrev

at the Gucci Met Gala afterparty at the Hunter College Gymnasium

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Justin Theroux & Mark Ronson

at the Gucci Met Gala afterparty at the Hunter College Gymnasium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

Jourdan Dunn & Karlie Kloss

at the Gucci Met Gala afterparty at the Hunter College Gymnasium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Katy Perry

at the Gucci Met Gala afterparty at the Hunter College Gymnasium

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

Naomi Campbell & Salma Hayek

BFA

at the Gucci Met Gala afterparty at the Hunter College Gymnasium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Liam Hemsworth, Rami Malek, Miley Cyrus, Anthony Vaccarello & Demi Moore

BFA

at the Gucci Met Gala afterparty at the Hunter College Gymnasium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Monáe & Danai Gurira

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

at the Kim Kardashian West afterparty

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.