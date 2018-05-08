Kim, Kendall, and Kylie take the Met!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner appeared to have a ball at Monday’s 2018 Met Gala, walking the red carpet of the Costume Institute’s annual benefit and sharing a slew of selfies from inside the ball.

But while the three sisters didn’t pose together for photographers, they united inside New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art where “they struck poses against the gorgeous walls of the French Wrightsman galleries” in a video shared to Vogue‘s Instagram page.

Meanwhile, all three reality stars looked glam on fashion’s biggest night out.

Though all seemed to skip the over-the-top couture designer duds that stars like Cardi B, Rihanna, and Katy Perry costumed themselves in for the event’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, the KarJenners found their own way to stand out.

Kardashian West, 37, looked like liquid gold in her custom chainmail Versace dress featuring crosses embroidered on the bodice and hip. She teamed the look with double cross necklaces, super long extensions and a Cleopatra-like makeup look featuring a smokey cat eye and a very ’90s over-lined lip that would make co-host Donatella Versace proud.

Kendall, 22, rocked an off-the-shoulder ruched couture top with sheer elbow-length gloves and matching “long train” couture pants designed for her by close friend, Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh.

The model was “reminiscent of an angelic cloud sought to signify Roman Catholicism in renaissance art – embodying purity and delicacy of a modern angel,” according the release sent by the brand.

Meanwhile, Kylie, 20, made her post-baby return to the red carpet just three-months after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster.

Attending alongside boyfriend Travis Scott, she wore a head-turning strapless black Alexander Wang gown with a stomach cut-out, mirrored sunglasses and Chopard diamond earrings.

“We were all so nerve-wracked because it was such a big moment, but she killed it,” makeup artist Ariel Tejada told PeopleStyle of her look. “It’s refreshing for somebody to walk onto a carpet looking refreshed and glowing and just ready to take on the event.”