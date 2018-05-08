Tiffany Haddish on Why She Wasn’t Nervous Attending Her First Met Gala

Monday’s Met Gala may have been the first for Tiffany Haddish, but the 38-year-old comedian wasn’t at all intimidated by the high-profile event.

“I feel like ‘She ready,’ ” Haddish told PEOPLE from the steps of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, quoting her popular stand-up catchphrase.

Haddish looked confident as can be on the red carpet of the Costume Institute annual benefit. Though she avoided the religious imagery many wore for the evening’s theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” Haddish still looked glam in black sequined pants and a long-sleeve white jacket with a plunging neckline and oversize train — both by designer Brandon Maxwell.

“I feel great in it!” she said of the look, explaining that she choose not to wear her famed Alexander McQueen white dress for a fourth time. “I feel like any woman can rock it and feel beautiful in it.”

“I’m super excited,” she added on Instagram before the event. “I’m about to represent for comedy, for women… for all of us.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: The Met Gala’s Most Unbelievable Style Moments: See 120+ Stunning Stars on Fashion’s Biggest Red Carpet

The Girls Trip star wasn’t the only one rocking pants.

Amal Clooney also hit the Met steps alongside husband George, wearing a dramatic metallic floral-print corset dress and navy pants designed by Richard Quinn.

Amal’s appearance was extra exciting this year, as Vogue editor in chief and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour named the new mom co-host for the Gala along with Rihanna and Donatella Versace.

RELATED: 2018 Met Gala Co-Host Amal Clooney Hits the Red Carpet – in Pants! – Alongside Husband George

Meanwhile Haddish is staying busy. In addition to her show, The Last O.G., the comedian currently has two movies slated for release this summer: Night School, alongside friend Kevin Hart, and Uncle Drew.

She’s also slated for 2019’s The Kitchen, a 1970s-set comedy which she’ll star in opposite Melissa McCarthy, Common, and Elisabeth Moss.