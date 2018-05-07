The 2018 Met Gala is here, which means Hollywood’s stars are camped out in New York City’s fanciest hotel rooms in order to get ready for fashion’s biggest night. The evening, which is known for over-the-top gowns, dramatic hair and breathtaking makeup, celebrates a new theme each year, with 2018’s being, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” So before stars like Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker slip on their angelic dresses and hit the carpet on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, their hairstylists and makeup artists are hard at work with what will most likely be some of the coolest looks we’ll see all year.

Here, all the behind-the-scenes sneak peeks the stars have shared so far.

First up: Kim Kardashian, who began getting ready in the afternoon. The star shared a photo of herself lounging barefoot in a black robe with clips in her hair. “Let the glam begin… Happy Met Monday,” she captioned the shot.

Kim Kardashian/Twitter

The star, dressed in a black and gold Versace robe and eye mask, revealed that she’d be wearing Versace to the event. Kardashian West shared a photo of herself lying on a Vercace-clad bed, complete with a black and gold comforter and gold pillows.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Can you guess who I’m going with tonight? Thank you DV for glamming up my room,” she captioned the photo, hinting towards Donatella Versace. And it seems like she might be sticking to the night’s theme, as she posted a throwback photo of herself from Catholic school.

RELATED: A Comprehensive Guide to All of Rihanna’s Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kim’s little sister Kendall Jenner got ready for the event with a glass of white wine, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, grilled cheese and french fries, which she called “the important stuff.”

Madonna spent some time with her glam squad before the event, as her hairstylist, Andy Lecompte, shared a hyperlapse video of the singer’s braids in the works. The star wore a series of gold necklaces in the video, while Lecompte created two Dutch braids on her.

Emily Ratajkowski was seen experimenting with looks ahead of the big night, as her hairstylist Jennifer Yepez revealed a photo of the model wearing a short brown pixie cut.

“Tried some Met Gala looks on this beauty @emrata”, she wrote. “Saving this one so stay tuned. Can’t wait to kill it tonight Emily”

And to see how celebrity stylist Brad Goreski is prepping, check out PeopleStyle’s Instagram story.