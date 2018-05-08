Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes continue to fuel the months of romance rumors — and now with a red carpet debut!

The pair, who have been romantically linked to since late 2017, stepped out for their first major event together (and a fashionable one no less!) on the Met Gala stairs on Monday. And not only was it a big moment for hardcore Shailey shippers, the night also marked 19-year-old Mendes’ first Met Gala attendance.

A pink-haired Baldwin, 21, was dressed in a custom off-the-shoulder look by Tommy Hilfiger for her fourth consecutive Met moment.

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Neilson Barnard/Getty

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock

Their Met Gala date night comes one month after they had fans and followers in a frenzy after they shared the first photos of each other on social media.

Speculation of a romance between Baldwin and Mendes first ignited after they were spotted holding hands at a Halloween party and cuddling in his hometown of Toronto over the holidays.

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Neilson Barnard/Getty

Baldwin spoke with PEOPLE in March about Mendes, whom she called “amazing.” But when it comes to dealing with speculation about who she’s dating, Baldwin’s approach is simple.

“I just laugh most of it off. It’s quite funny to me, to be honest. I try to keep that side of my life as private as possible. I don’t feel like I have to explain myself to people because it’s my life,” she said.