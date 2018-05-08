Scarlett Johansson Attends Met Gala Wearing Marchesa, Brand Owned by Harvey Weinstein's Ex-Wife

Scarlett Johansson gave Marchesa its first A-list red carpet moment in months.

Johansson wore the Marchesa gown to the Met Gala on Monday night. She attended the annual event alongside her newly-confirmed boyfriend and SNL star Colin Jost.

It is the first time a major celebrity has worn the designer to a high-profile event since the downfall of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was married to the brand’s co-founder and designer Georgina Chapman.

Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and assault by dozens of women last fall.

A spokesperson for Weinstein also previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Weinstein and Chapman separated shortly after the news broke. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” Chapman told PEOPLE. A source said that they agreed on a divorce settlement in January 2018.

Since the news about Weinstein broke, whether Marchesa could continue as one of Hollywood’s go-to labels has been questioned by some in the industry.

Female stars of Weinstein’s films often wore Marchesa designs on the red carpet, and Chapman and Weinstein’s businesses were often linked. A few stars, including Jessica Chastain, claimed that Weinstein would pressure them to wear his wife’s designs. In Chastain’s case, she said he mocked her when she didn’t do so.

Marchesa canceled their runway show at New York Fashion Week earlier this year, though business hasn’t halted: Chapman and co-founder Keren Craig released a lookbook of pre-fall 2018 designs in January.

Johansson herself has been vocal in her support for the #MeToo movement and the Time’s Up campaign, which she’s been working with since its launch earlier this year. She attended the Women’s March in January, where she publicly called out fellow actor James Franco, who was accused of inappropriate conduct that same month.

“In light of the recent revelations regarding abuse of power, and sexual harassment, and the question of consent versus coercion, I find myself pensive, taking time, and digging deep to understand where we are, and how we got here. My mind baffles,” she said at the march.

The Met Gala was Johansson’s second public event with Jost, who she’s been romantically linked for a year, after she appeared on SNL in May 2017, in a cameo role as first daughter Ivanka Trump. Their first came six months ago, in November 2017, at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in N.Y.C. Jost confirmed he “has a girlfriend” on Saturday’s episode of SNL.