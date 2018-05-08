Nick Jonas Took the Subway to the Met Gala While Wearing Dolce & Gabbana

Nick Jonas knows the most efficient way to get around in New York City is underground.

The pop star revealed on Instagram that he relied on the subway to get to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night, hitching a ride on public transportation in a dashing Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Documenting his trip on his story, Jonas shared a video of the subway rushing past, writing, “Met here I come.” In a second photo shared to Jonas’ story, he revealed to fans he had taken the 6 train to the 77th Street stop.

Nick Jonas/Instagram

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Jonas channeled the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme with a gold cross necklace, which he paired with the Alta Sartoria single-breasted shawl lapel tuxedo in black silk brocade. The tux featured 24k gold thread and hand-top stitching, according to the brand.

The 25-year-old told Women’s Wear Daily last year that the Met Gala is one of his “favorite events,” explaining, “That and the Golden Globes are up there for the most fun, mostly because people are drinking and having a good time.”

He continued to the outlet, “It breaks the ice. With that one, too, there’s no pressure. There’s no awards or anything like that, so it’s a fun night for everybody.”