Mitt Romney Got His Met Gala Tux on Amazon — Shop the Look Yourself

Mormon Mitt Romney may have been one of the most surprising guests to walk the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala — the theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” after all. But it’s where he bought his outfit for the annual Costume Institute benefit that’s really shocking.

The 71-year-old former governor of Massachusetts — and Utah Senate candidate — walked the red carpet at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in a size 40 long black Brioni tuxedo, he told The New York Times. He said he purchased the tux on discount from Amazon.com (a similar style retails there for $1,999).

Alongside Romney was his wife, Ann, who was all smiles in an elegant long-sleeved green gown. Before her husband spilled details about his point of purchase to the Times, she reportedly told him “Don’t you dare!”

Perhaps the former first lady of Massachusetts was worried about the wrath of President Donald Trump.

The president has long railed against Amazon for the negative effect he presumes it’s had on the United States’ economy. Back in March, Trump claimed Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments,” was sucking resources from the United States Postal Service, and had cased “thousands” of brick-and-mortar retailers to go out of business.

Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos is also the owner of The Washington Post, who have published many articles critical of the 71-year-old former Celebrity Apprentice host and his Republican administration.

I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018

Trump and Romney have had a rollercoaster relationship over the years, often slamming one another politically.

All seems to be well now, though. Back in February, Trump endorsed Romney’s U.S. Senate campaign in Utah, tweeting that he would make “a great senator” and has “my full support and endorsement.”

“Thank you Mr. President for the support. I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and endorsement of the people of Utah,” Romney tweeted in response.

.@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Thank you Mr. President for the support. I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and endorsement of the people of Utah. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 20, 2018

While Romney may have saved money on his Brioni tuxedo, many stars seemed to spare no expense at the Gala — wearing an array of over-the-top couture designer duds, each more extravagant and elegant than the rest.

Among the standout looks? Cardi B in a crystal-covered dress and crown; Rihanna in a pope hat, robe and intricately bejeweled dress; Sarah Jessica Parker in an ornate golden gown with a nativity scene headpiece; and Katy Perry in glittery netting, gold thigh-high boots and two giant angel wings.