Mindy Kaling Wears a Massive Crown to the Met Gala, and Twitter's Obsessed

Heavy is the head that wears the crown — just ask Mindy Kaling.
Over-the-top headpieces were all over the carpet at the Met Gala. And the Wrinkle in Time star brought her own royal-inspired topper to the party that had her looking like she was arriving at her coronation rather than fashion’s biggest night of the year. Kaling wore a massive gold crown featuring giant light blue gems for the occasion, giving off some serious medieval royal vibes. She shared the designer behind the unique piece on Twitter: Pericles Kondylatos, a Greek jewelry designer.
She completed her sleek, shiny and fit-for-a-queen look with a shimmering silver gown and navy opera-length gloves. The dress is by designer Vassilis Zoulias. Alongside a photo of her regal look on Twitter, Kaling wrote: “You can be the king but watch the queen conquer.”
And people on Twitter couldn’t get enough of Queen Mindy.
People couldn’t help but compare her to another well-known woman who is famous for wearing a crown — Queen Elizabeth.
No surprise there, as she looked like a Queen herself.
One even thought another woman will be wearing a tiara in less than two weeks — Meghan Markle! — should be taking notes.
Not a bad idea — Meghan, hopefully you’re paying attention!