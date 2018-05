Michael Kors has been a Met Gala vet for decades, and the designer always seems to have a fabulous posse of “best dressed” celebrities standing with him on the carpet. This year was no exception. Kors dressed five powerful, diverse females in beautiful hand-embroidered Michael Kors Collection gowns (that took a large team of talented people to create!). On his list? A-list actress Naomi Watts, whose brother, Ben Watts shared gorgeous photos of the evening exclusively with PEOPLE. Below get the scoop on Naomi’s golden gown and click through the rest of the gallery for the style stats on the rest of the stars Kors dressed.



How Long It Took to Make: Dress: 7,462 hours Cape: 800 hours

The Details: The embroidery on this gown was created using antique gold bullion, plated cyrstals and metal sequins. Even more impressive? More than 9,000 crystals were used in different shapes sizes and hand-made buttons are featured on th cape.