Bughead Forever! Riverdale Stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Make Their Couple Debut at the Met Gala

Attention all Bugheads: It’s finally official! Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse just walked the Met Gala red carpet together, making their relationship status clearer than ever.

Though the Riverdale co-stars have never officially confirmed that they’re dating one another, when you attend the Met Gala together, that usually means things are serious. Reinhart, 21, wore a custom silver H&M dress “inspired by armor” and made of silver lamé organza. According the description, the dress features a “high-shine waist corset, creating a dramatic contrast between control and flow. The corset was decorated with chunky metal chains in antique silver, while silver lame organza was draped first as a mini-skirt, before billowing into a long train.”

For his part, Sprouse, 25, looked dapper in a long black coat and cropped trousers by Thom Browne as they walked the long Met Gala staircase together.

“The first time that I walked in there [Thom Browne] I tried to pitch carrying a sword,” he told Vogue on the red carpet. “We are all coming from different entertainment backgrounds and the actor in me was desperate for a little role-play tonight.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The two sparked dating rumors months ago after being spotted hanging out a lot. They were seated next to each other during the Paley Center for Media’s 35th Annual PaleyFest in March. They were caught kissing in public for the first time during Rivercon in April. And Sprouse used Reinhart as his photography muse during a Mexican getaway in April. All of this pointed to signs that their romance was pretty serious, but now we’re more sure than ever there’s something there.

RELATED PHOTOS: Ultimate Met Gala Throwbacks: Amazing Looks You’ve Totally Forgotten About

They’ve been notoriously tight lipped about commenting on their relationship status, but Sprouse opened up to PEOPLE about their decision to keep mum.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” Sprouse told PEOPLE in November as part of the Sexiest Man Alive issue. “I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective.”

“Because whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry,” he explained. “So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”

RELATED: Our 30 Favorite Met Gala Looks in Under a Minute

When a fan asked during the PaleyFest panel whether or not they were dating, Reinhart covered her face with one hand and blushed while Sprouse answered: “Was that a question or statement? Because you’re right,” he said before adding, “No comment.”