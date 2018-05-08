When you’re Kylie Jenner, there is only one place you make your post-baby return to the red carpet: the 2018 Met Gala. The mom to three-month-old Stormi Webster clearly hasn’t let motherhood changer her signature sense of style, as she hit peak Kylie at this year’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” themed event. And she brought along boyfriend Travis Scott for fashion’s biggest night.

Jenner wore a head-turning strapless black Alexander Wang gown with a stomach cutout, mirrored sunglasses and Chopard diamond earrings featuring two 5-carat cushion-cut diamonds set in platinum.

After sporting a bob wig the last two years, Jenner went for a low key bun this year courtesy of her hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. She topped everything off with a vacation glow, after recently getting back from a family trip to Turks & Caicos with Scott and the couple’s daughter.

John Shearer/Getty

For his part, the rapper wore a black military-style suit with a harness on top.

Also in attendance, her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West and momager extraordinaire Kris Jenner.

Over the weekend, Jenner gave fans hints that she might be wearing Alexander Wang as she stepped out in two separate edgy outfits from the designer. She’s been working closely with stylist Dani Michelle (who also works with Jenner’s sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian) on her return to the red carpet fashion spotlight.

Last Year, Jenner collaborated with 2018’s co-chair Donatella Versace, who designed a custom, sheer Atelier Versace dress featuring floral embellishment and beaded fringe. She also showed her hair chameleon ways in a platinum blonde bob wig.

“It just happened — I’m so excited,” Jenner said of collaborating with the iconic Donatella, adding it was “a dream come true.”

“They sent me a bunch of designs and options, and fell in love with this one,” she shared, saying she loved the “waterfall effect” of the dress. “Everything she [Donatella] does is amazing.”

Jenner also broke Anna Wintour’s no cell-phone rule inside the Met, organizing what has now become known as the “annual bathroom selfie.”

Kylie made her Met Gala debut in 2016 at the age of 18, sporting an Anna Wintour-esque bob and a silver, fringe beaded Balmain design with sheer side panels, that coordinated with her sister Kim Kardashian West and brother-in-law Kanye West’s similar high-shine metallic outfit moments. The trio’s coordinating Balmain looks nodded at the 2016 theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology.”

Jenner’s dress was so heavily embellished that it left scratches on her arms and legs, but that didn’t stop the beauty mogul from having the best time at her first Fashion Prom.

“This is my first ball,” she told PEOPLE on the carpet, adding that she was excited “to see what everyone’s wearing.”

Her now-famous Balmain Met dress has been immortalized on its very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds, which made its debut at the museum’s Hollywood location in 2017.

“My wax figure is here. This is so creepy,” Jenner said at the time on social media, while visiting her wax twin. “I donated the actual dress I wore to the Met so you can come see it.”

“I made her FaceTime my whole family … fooled everyone,” she added while visiting her lookalike creation.

Jenner’s wax figure is valued at $350,000, and the museum has since used it to celebrate the birth of Stormi.

In February, Madame Tussaud’s changed Jenner’s wax figure out of the Met dress and into something a little more casual (black sweats!) and photographed the wax replica on the streets of Los Angeles with a stroller, doing some shopping at popular baby boutique Eggy.