Kim Kardashian Tweets to Kanye West 'Wish You Were Here' During Met Gala

Kim Kardashian West flew solo on the Met Gala red carpet this year, but husband Kanye West wasn’t far from her mind.

The reality star made sure to take a break from the star-studded evening to respond to West on Twitter after he shared a photo of her in the night’s sultry outfit: a custom chainmail Versace dress in gold featuring crosses embroidered on the bodice and hip. Kardashian West completed with look with a smokey eye (with extreme lashes!) and her hair in a sleek half up-do.

The 40-year-old rapper made sure to let everyone know exactly what he thought of the ensemble with a series of fire emojis.

Kardashian West retweeted the post with a reply excusing him for his absence: “Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums.” The reality star added a heart, flame and crying laughing emoji.

Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums 😂🔥😂❤️ https://t.co/7r5SbJZoeX — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 8, 2018

After a headline-making couple of a weeks — during which West repeatedly voiced support for President Donald Trump, revealed he was addicted to opioids after undergoing liposuction and suggested slavery was a “choice” during a live stream interview with TMZ — the couple headed to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the star is focus on his upcoming music.

“Kim happily joined Kanye in Jackson Hole. She wants to be supportive so he can finish his album,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE. “The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He is a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing.”

Before jetting to New York City for Anna Wintour’s big night, the 37-year-old mom of three headed to Las Vegas for a reunion with high school pals, which included a Cher concert.

Kardashian West shared photos and video of her trip to Sin City over the weekend, beginning with a quick glimpse of the snowy mountains of Wyoming with the caption, “Be back real soon…”

While Kimye ruled the Met Gala red carpet together from 2013 to 2016, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also headed out solo last year.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE the rapper was not attending because he was not ready return to the red carpet following his late 2016 breakdown and hospitalization.

“He’s not going because he’s not ready to start attending big events,” said the source. “He’s doing great but wants to keep his stress levels low and just wants to take more time off. Kim and Kanye are in a great place.”