Kendall Jenner Embodies a 'Modern Angel' in Heavenly Off-White Look at 2018 Met Gala

Since her Met Gala debut in 2014, Kendall Jenner‘s never shied away from wearing daring looks, and this year, the supermodel didn’t disappoint.

Jenner, 22, stepped onto the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic steps in N.Y.C. wearing an off-the-shoulder ruched couture top with with sheer elbow-length gloves and matching “long train” couture pants designed for her by her close friend Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh. Jenner was “reminiscent of an angelic cloud sought to signify Roman Catholicism in renaissance art – embodying purity and delicacy of a modern angel,” according the release sent by the brand. She accessorized the look with Off-White x Jimmy Choo “Jane 100” white heels and Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings and rings.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The 2018 gala celebrates the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” an exhibit showcasing 40 pieces on loan from the Vatican as well as designs from Coco Chanel, John Galliano and Cristóbal Balenciaga that spotlight the influence religious iconography has on fashion. The event is hosted by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, along with this year’s co-hosts Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace.

After staying out of the spotlight during Fashion Month in February, Jenner teased her return to the Met Gala carpet when she posted a photo of herself and sister Kylie Jenner at last year’s party to Instagram days before the event.

“Met! almost time,” the supermodel wrote.

Earlier this week, Jenner made appearances at the Longchamp Fifth Avenue store opening (she’s a new ambassador for the brand) along with the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers Celebration, where she bared her nipples while wearing a braless Elie Saab mini.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At least year’s Met Gala, Jenner turned heads when she donned a mesh backless La Perla gown with a dramatic front cut-out, which was sheer enough to reveal a black thong bodysuit underneath, along with her nearly naked backside.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The custom La Perla design featured 85,000 hand-painted crystals and took over 160 hours to make, spanning 5 cities and 26 craftsmen, according to the brand.