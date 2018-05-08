The Met Gala red carpet was packed Monday night with over 130 celebrities all decked out in their “Heavenly Bodies” best. Many wore elaborate headpieces and ridiculously long trains, which turned the carpet into a bit of an obstacle course to manage. But for Kendall Jenner, something else was blocking her shot — a security guard.

In a hilarious video making the rounds on the Internet, one can see Jenner, 22, gently shoving a security guard that was about to invade her shot on the carpet while she posed for photographers in her all-white look. And as you can see from the photo, above, he still managed to sneak in there.

Here is the moment Kendall Jenner was caught pushing away a security guard as he invaded her photo at Met Gala (Photos/Video) https://t.co/YW092CzkNJ pic.twitter.com/FU7Zfv0XMY — DopeBeatNG (@dopebeatng) May 8, 2018

RELATED: The Best Dressed Stars at the Met Gala’s ‘Heavenly Bodies’ Red Carpet

Upon further inspection, it appears Jenner was just managing her space and making sure the guard didn’t collide with her as he was backing up, but Twitter users had some hilarious reactions to watching it all go down.

Kendall Jenner shoving that security guard out of her photo shot is me on a daily basis with people — L A U R E N (@laurennnlevy) May 8, 2018

Kendall Jenner pushing the security guard out of her photo is the best thing I’ve seen this week. Hilarious 😂👏🏻 — Jack Malin (@RealJackMalin) May 8, 2018

Jenner arrived with Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh who designed her angelic all-white look. She teamed an off-the-shoulder top with sheer gloves and “long train” couture pants.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/Shutterstock

According to the press release her look was “reminiscent of an angelic cloud sought to signify Roman Catholicism in renaissance art – embodying purity and delicacy of a modern angel.” But some compared her look to Holy Communion (the theme centered around the Catholic church’s influence on fashion).

Kendall Jenner is the bread and Priyanka is the wine #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3jkSKPSXCJ — Malsawmi (@malsawmi151) May 8, 2018

And others compared her extra long pants to toilet paper.

She really rolled herself with toilet paper and went to the MET gala. Once again kendall jenner forgot the memo pic.twitter.com/jJpukXqGVL — 𝑒𝓇𝒾 (@dolcceangel) May 7, 2018

Red Carpet Official! See Which Stars Confirmed Their Relationships on the Met Gala Red Carpet

No matter what Twitter had to say, Jenner loved her look and praised Abloh on Instagram with a photo of her long train writing, “thank you for my look tonight.”