Katy Perry Attends Met Gala Without Orlando Bloom Wearing an Enormous Pair of Victoria's Secret-Style Wings

Katy Perry pulled out all the stops for the Met Gala.

The singer, 33, hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art tonight in a gold Versace ensemble and an enormous pair of angelic wings that put Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wings to shame.

The singer paired her feathery white wings (that were far taller than Perry herself!) with a gold metallic mini dress with sheer long sleeves and matching metallic over-the-knee boots.

During her walk up the famous Metropolitan staircase, she gave photographers a picture-perfect moment when she sat down to show off her look from every angle.

Hours before Perry made her grand entrance at the event, the star’s stylist Jamie Mizrahi told PeopleStyle her outfit was one to look out for. “I will just say she will definitely make an entrance!” Mizrahi said. “I mean you know Katy, how much she loves dress up and theatrics and kind of a production, so I think that is the joy in that.”

Speaking of entrances — turns out, she had to turn sideways to make her way into the museum herself, as you can see in the @people_style Instagram video below.

Perry’s rumored boyfriend Orlando Bloom, 41, was noticeably absent from her side at the event.

A week before the Met Gala, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Perry, 33, and Bloom, 41, were back together and more serious than ever before.

“Orlando and Katy are great. They are dating exclusively again and things seem more serious,” a source told PEOPLE just one day after the duo met Pope Francis in Vatican City and explored some of Rome’s famed sights. “They are both excited about it and don’t want to hide, but at the same time they are trying to keep privacy as well,” the source added.

Another insider added that Bloom “seems very happy,” adding, “It’s obvious that they both missed each other after their split.”

“Their relationship seems stronger now,” the source continues. “Orlando got sick of being single. Dating different women is not so alluring to him anymore.”

A source previously told PEOPLE in March that they were taking it slow following their split in February 2017.

“After Orlando and Katy split, they stayed in touch. It wasn’t some awful split. They were just busy with their careers and it wasn’t working,” the source said.

“In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together,” the source continued. “They both love traveling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible. They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it.”