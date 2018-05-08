What’s a favor between friends?

Since Kim Kardashian West has been spending time away from Los Angeles, she enlisted the help of a famous pal to transport her nails for the 2018 Met Gala to New York City: Katy Perry!

After a Perry fan account on Twitter shared photos of the stars chatting and examining the reality star’s manicure at the biggest night in fashion, a Kardashian West-geared profile jokingly wrote, “I can already hear Kim. ‘I don’t usually do long nails so I decided to switch it up tonight.’ ”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded, explaining why the duo was so captivated by her nails.

“Katy actually flew my nails on her plane over to me from LA LOL,” she wrote. “They are just glued on! So had to show her!”

Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Both ladies were golden goddesses for the annual star-studded event. Kardashian West wore a custom chainmail Versace dress featuring crosses embroidered on the bodice and hip, in tribute to the night’s theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Perry, 33, went with a very literal interpretation of the theme, donning gigantic angel wings with a gold metallic mini dress with chain long sleeves and matching over-the-knee boots.

Kim Kardashian Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Last week, Kardashian West headed to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, so husband Kanye West could focus on his upcoming music following a few weeks in the spotlight. The headline-making moments included West voicing support for President Donald Trump, revealing he was addicted to opioids after undergoing liposuction and implying slavery was a “choice” during an interview with TMZ.

“Kim happily joined Kanye in Jackson Hole. She wants to be supportive so he can finish his album,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source previously told PEOPLE. “The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He is a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing.”

Although West did not accompany his wife on the Met Gala red carpet for the second year in a row, the reality star made sure to let him know he was missed through Twitter.

“Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums,” she wrote in response to the rapper, 40, sharing a photo of his wife’s look for the night.

Luckily, she had plenty of family members to hang out with at the event. Kardashian West shared photos with sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, while mom Kris Jenner walked the carpet with boyfriend Corey Gamble.