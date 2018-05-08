Justin Theroux Attends Met Gala Solo Nearly Three Months After Split from Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux stepped out solo at Monday night’s Met Gala in N.Y.C., his first red carpet appearance since his split from Jennifer Aniston nearly three months ago.

The actor, 46, hit the carpet in black tux with a leather lapel and white button-down tuxedo shirt worn with the collar up. Theroux last attended the Met Gala in 2010 before he started dating Aniston, who has never attended the event. His first Met Gala appearance was in 2004.

Leading up to the star-studded carpet, Theroux was photographed this weekend with artist-photographer Petra Collins, 25, along with actor Paul Rudd, 49, actress Rooney Mara, 33, and singer Selena Gomez, 25. Although Collins and Theroux have been linked since his split from Aniston, a source tells PEOPLE the two “are friends.”

Last month, the actor was spotted out with 25-year-old model Erika Cardenas in N.Y.C. grabbing coffee, but sources tell us, “There is no romantic relationship, just a friend from the gym.”

On Feb. 15, Theroux and Aniston made a surprise announcement when the couple confirmed that they were parting ways after two-and-a-half years of marriage and nearly seven years together as a couple.

Justin Theroux attending the Met Gala for the first time in 2004. Evan Agostini/Getty

The pair announced their split with a statement released by Aniston’s longtime publicist: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”