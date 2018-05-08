Jennifer Lopez just made her 10th appearance at the Met Gala — and she did so with Alex Rodriguez by her side.

It seems that after becoming a fixture at the event, Lopez is now ushering in her beau as a Met Gala regular. The two made their red carpet debut at the event last year, not long after they had confirmed their relationship. And now, Rodriguez is making his second appearance, walking hand-in-hand with his glowing girlfriend.

Lopez, 48, also posed with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing wearing a black structured Balmain gown detailed with blue, gold and red jewels in the shape of a cross, which fell in line with the night’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The dress included a large cutout cross detail across her chest, a feather-covered skirt and a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with black platform sandals.

The star wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and wore her pin-straight bob parted to the side and slicked behind her ears to reveal huge diamond earrings from the designer. As for her makeup, Lopez, who just launched her own line with Inglot Cosmetics, stuck with her signature glowing skin, a nude lip and gilded eye shadow.

Of course, Lopez also posed — and shared some PDA — with Rodriguez, who showed up wearing a black tuxedo with sleek silver button, a black shirt and a matching bowtie.