Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Twin in Versace on Met Gala Red Carpet

Without a doubt, Gisele Bündchen‘s always one of the best dressed stars on the Met Gala red carpet. And this year was no different.

The supermodel, 37, walked the carpet with husband Tom Brady, 40, and both were dressed to impress. Bündchen wore a gold Versace gown with a high neck and flowing scarf made from all organic cotton, while Brady chose a black tux with a gold embroidered lapel teamed with a black turtleneck underneath.

She thanked the brand on Instagram with a pre-red carpet selfie writing, “Thank you @versace for working so hard to make me an eco dress. The fabric and lining used are both 100% organic silk ecologically dyed, the threads are 100% organic cotton and everything is certificated as GOTS: Global Organic Textile Standard.”

And per usual, the couple had adorable moments before even hitting the carpet, nailing their hotel exit:

And stopping for a smooch here and there on the carpet:

The 2018 gala is celebrating the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” an exhibit showcasing 40 pieces on loan from the Vatican as well as designs from Coco Chanel, John Galliano and Cristóbal Balenciaga that spotlight the influence religious iconography has on fashion.

Last year, Bündchen was honored as one of the Met Gala co-hosts, along with husband Tom Brady, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Vogue’s Anna Wintour to honor Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo’s work.

Bündchen chose a showstopping embroidered cutout gown by Stella McCartney with a very low back that only she could pull off for the 2017 gala.

The gown was created using certified organic silk and featured glass bead embroidery. She teamed the look with a marble print box clutch, high party-ready pony and accessorized with drop earrings and her blinding engagement ring. Brady went for a gray velvet Tom Ford tuxedo to match the hue of her gown.